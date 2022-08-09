Cllr Susan Wallwork, mayor of Wisbech, visited Wisbech Town FC as the Fenmen thrashed Ely City 5-1 in the FA Cup. - Credit: Ian Tyers

It’s safe to say that Wisbech Town FC were inspired when they welcomed the mayor to their first FA Cup tie of the new season.

In fact, mayor Councillor Susan Wallwork got to see the Fenmen thrash fellow Cambridgeshire outfit Ely City 5-1 in an extra preliminary round tie at Fountain Fresh Park on August 6.

And writing on her Facebook page, Cllr Wallwork was best pleased with the performance.

“When you go to watch your local team and they smash the opposition 5-1,” she said.

“Outstanding game; they played with such passion and never slowed down for a second.”

At yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Ely City we were pleased to welcome the Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Susan Wallwork, to Fountain Fresh Park.

The Mayor can be seen pictured with the squad ahead of kick-off. @WisbechCouncil #UpTheFenmen pic.twitter.com/5fkPk5q2hG — Wisbech Town FC (@wisbechtownfc) August 7, 2022

Kyle Onyon and Mo Janneh scored braces for Wisbech in the demolition victory, while Kieran Hamilton also netted.

Wisbech entertain Skegness Town in a United Counties League Premier Division North fixture tonight, 7.45pm kick-off.

Leon Mettam’s side then start a run of three away league trips at Loughborough Students on Saturday, August 13, 3pm.