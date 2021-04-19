100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
A mother and daughter from Wisbech will walk 100 miles in May to fundraise for a breast cancer charity.
Jordan Benton is taking on the challenge with her mum Christine, who battled the disease and is recovering well.
In 2018, a routine mamogram picked up that Christine had breast cancer and a few weeks later she started six months of chemotherapy.
This was followed by 21 sessions of radiotherapy and two years of bone-strengthening treatment.
Jordan, who has previously raised money for charity by baking, smashed her £150 fundraising target within hours of her fundraising page going live on social media.
She said: "We are very thankful for all of the support that has been given over the last few years.
"So we would love to raise as much money as we can so that more families in the same position can be supported in the same way."
Jordan, who has previously donated prizes for other cancer charities and local treatment centres, will also be holding a cake raffle during May in aid of Breast Cancer Now.
So far, Jordan has raised more than £300. To donate, visit Jordan’s fundraising page.