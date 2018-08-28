Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New look for Wisbech play areas thanks to £30,000 of improvement funding

PUBLISHED: 10:01 24 December 2018

Wisbech play area improvements complete. This is the new look park at Jasmin Close. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Wisbech play area improvements complete. This is the new look park at Jasmin Close. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

Three play areas in Wisbech have been given a makeover thanks to £30,000 of council funding.

Wisbech park play area improvements complete. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.Wisbech park play area improvements complete. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Fenland District Council has carried out improvements in Wisbech Park, and play areas in Jasmin Close and Burcroft Road, with new equipment installed.

The of works was developed in collaboration with Wisbech Town Council and funded by Section 106 monies given to Fenland as part of planning agreements.

The improvements include a new play frame at Jasmin Close play area, a new see-saw and swing at Burcroft Road play area and a new zip wire, play equipment and back board for the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Wisbech Park.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: “The Section 106 funding allows something to be given back to the local community and provides some great additions to the existing play facilities in the area.

“I hope children enjoy playing with them for years to come.”

Most Read

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Most Read

Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dalston homophobic ‘acid attack’: Gang of cowardly thugs convicted over bank holiday assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fight for answers over Hackney mum’s death: Daughter vows not to bury her mother’s rotting corpse until post-mortem completed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Queen arrives to begin

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Youngsters bring ‘festive cheer’ to Norfolk hospital after making 250 Christmas cards for patients and staff

Charge Nurse Jiby Cherian (back left) welcomes Robert Griffiths, assistant head (back centre) and teacher Savannah Farrell (back right) along with youngsters – Pupils from The Windmill Primary Federation delivered their 250 hand-made Christmas cards to patients and staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists