New look for Wisbech play areas thanks to £30,000 of improvement funding

Wisbech play area improvements complete. This is the new look park at Jasmin Close. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL. Archant

Three play areas in Wisbech have been given a makeover thanks to £30,000 of council funding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech park play area improvements complete. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL. Wisbech park play area improvements complete. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Fenland District Council has carried out improvements in Wisbech Park, and play areas in Jasmin Close and Burcroft Road, with new equipment installed.

The of works was developed in collaboration with Wisbech Town Council and funded by Section 106 monies given to Fenland as part of planning agreements.

The improvements include a new play frame at Jasmin Close play area, a new see-saw and swing at Burcroft Road play area and a new zip wire, play equipment and back board for the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Wisbech Park.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: “The Section 106 funding allows something to be given back to the local community and provides some great additions to the existing play facilities in the area.

“I hope children enjoy playing with them for years to come.”