Rubbish that had been dumped in the alleyway by St Peter's School in Wisbech which included human excrement - Credit: JOE MARDEN

'Incompetent police force'





Having just received my latest annual Council Tax Bill of £3,000 I was pleasantly surprised to see there were no changes from last year from Fenland District Council and indeed a slight reduction from the Wisbech Town Council.

I would also like to thank the Fenland Council for their prompt action recently in clearing up rubbish that had been dumped by some low life in the alleyway by St Peters School which included human excrement.

However, to my horror, I see that there is a 6.4% increase from the police and crime commissioner for Cambs.

This has to be a mistake as Cambs police have to be one of the most incompetent police forces in the UK especially the Wisbech police.

A few examples of the Wisbech police performance:

Illegal parking everywhere including parking on pavements - Wisbech Police response Nil

Speeding all over town especially Clarkson Avenue and surrounding areas - Wisbech Police response Nil

Illegal use of drugs in public areas (Town Park being one area) - Wisbech Police response Nil

Illegal use of off road motor bikes within Wisbech - Wisbech Police response very little action taken

Anti social behavior within the Town Centre and parks by gatherings of people drinking - Wisbech Police response Nil

Have previously reported drunks urinating in public to the Police - Wisbech Police response Nil

I actually spoke to a PSCO one day and reported some anti-social behavior going on in the town park to be told there was nothing he could do about it.

However, a couple of days later the same officer has stopped a very young boy in the thoroughfare for riding his pushbike through a public area.

Funny how the police can stop 10/12 year old boys but not adults breaking the law.

In my opinion the Wisbech police don't bother to take action as any fines, court cases etc make statistics and as police statistics are made available to the public it would show just how much crime etc takes place in Wisbech and questions might be asked from higher police authorities.

As taxpayers we the people of Wisbech deserve more from the police force that we pay for.

JOE MARDEN





Stevedores of Wisbech

After seeing your piece regarding the Wisbech docks though you would like to see these.

They worked hard and played harder but all in suits and ties.

Stevedores of Wisbech dockers archive photo - Credit: KAY STALLAN

I am a docker's daughter of a dockers daughter and very proud of it.

There is a piece in a very old local publication that shows them stacking wood by running the plank with a saddle on their shoulders that left huge blisters.

My grandad was stacking ships all over the world in WW2, dockers were very valued and not a second rate occupation.

Stevedores of Wisbech dockers archive photo - Credit: KAY STALLAN

KAY STALLAN





National Day of Reflection

Churches in March will be supporting the Marie Curie call for a National Day of Reflection on March 23, the anniversary of the start of the first UK lockdown.

Since the first lockdown began in March 2020, hundreds of thousands of people have died across the world and millions of people have been bereaved.

Maire Curie is inviting people to “reflect on our collective loss, support those who've been bereaved, and hope for a brighter future”.

People are invited to join a minute of silence at 12 noon and to shine a light at 8pm, or just to take a moment to reflect during the day.

To assist people who would like to reflect in a quiet space, or to remember a loved one, St. Wendreda’s Church, 11, Church Street, will be open from 9am until 3pm.

St. Peter’s Church, High Street, will be open from 12 noon until 8 pm, beginning with a minute’s silence at 12 noon, and concluding with lighting of candles at 8pm.

Av short Reflective Service will also be held via ZOOM at 11 am.

If anyone would like to join this Service please contact Revd Jenny Webb 01354 650855 or revdjennywebb@btinternet.com for ZOOM log-in details.

More details about the Day of Reflection can be found on the Marie Curie website: https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/day-of-reflection

JENNY WEBB





One year on after lockdown - NSPCC





In the year since the country’s first lockdown, we have all faced challenges none of us could have predicted or imagined.

As we watched coronavirus change the world, and we sent our staff from the NSPCC’s Peterborough Service to work from home in March, we knew children and young people across Cambridgeshire would need our support more than ever before.

During the pandemic, children and young people have spent much more time at home and behind closed doors, meaning that some have been at greater risk of abuse and neglect.

We found concerns about child abuse have soared since lockdown measures were first introduced.

Our staff and volunteers have shown incredible dedication throughout lockdown to ensure the NSPCC would be here for children when they need us most.

Throughout the first year of the pandemic, we found new ways to carry out our work safely from home like virtual sessions, posting activity packs, and carrying out doorstep visits.

Thankfully, we have been able to safely welcome young people back through our doors, but we’ve also met them in schools and homes when that’s been better for them and providing it’s safe.

Although restrictions are now starting to relax, the coronavirus is still here and could be with us for a long time.

But we’re still here too, and we’re building new relationships to ensure we can reach more communities than ever in 2021.

2020 was a tough year, and the challenges it put in front of us will continue throughout 2021.

But with your support and our dedication, we know we can make a difference to children’s lives in Cambridgeshire and across the country.

Visit www.nspcc.org.uk to find out more, or if you have a concern about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

SU WRIGHT, NSPCC Peterborough Service Centre Practitioner





How dare they?





How dare they treat our nurses and patients so shoddily!

Patients and their carers must be central to care plans.

The money is there, but it is paid to the wrong people: bureaucrats and managers who do not have to be personally involved in caring for the afflicted.

My husband suffered dementia and rigid limbs. He died in hospital after having his arm broken. He had had his leg broken before.

After he died there was concern that his arm may have been broken suspiciously.

The final decision was that it was not the nurses’ fault because his bones were so brittle.

An x-ray showed that he had had MORE ‘historic’ bone breaks.

The caring for my husband must have been extremely difficult.

The equipment used and the way his body was protected from the cold were obviously completely unsuitable and inadequate.

After the investigation into his death, the powers that be decided there was no need to make any further considerations. How dare they!

Why can’t more suitable clothing and padded more gentle equipment be used?

Why can’t the carers be given enough respect and appreciation to be able to work at a sensible pace and with carefully thought-out clothing and equipment so that bones aren’t broken?

A good leader never expects the people he leads to put up with inferior conditions to themselves.

Now that there is a new ‘norm’, it is time to invert priorities. Patients and carers first, with decent pay and conditions, bureaucrats last, paid no more than the carers.

ROSEMARY WESTWELL