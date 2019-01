Wisbech police officer acquitted on assault charge

Wisbech police officer cleared of assault PC Dean Thompson.

A police officer from Wisbech has been found not guilty of a serious assault.

PC Dean Thompson, 46, was accused of assaulting a 62-year-old man in Elm on 6 October, 2017.

PC Thompson, based in Fenland, stood trial on a charge of grievous bodily harm at St Alban’s Crown Court this week and was today (January 11) found not guilty by a jury.