Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

20 years since he shot an intruder, public meeting in Wisbech will discuss 'Tony Martin: Target of Police Conspiracy?'

PUBLISHED: 14:33 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 31 July 2019

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

Two men campaigning to prove Tony Martin innocent of manslaughter will speak at a public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday - almost 20 years to the day an intruder died at the farmer's remote Fenland home.

Chris Schooling is a former UKIP candidate and chairman of the self styled Tony Martin Action Group and will be one of two speakers at the meeting.

The other will be author Brian Pead, who describes himself as an "investigative author" who believes he has sufficient evidence to prove Martin's innocence.

The two men have called a public meeting at the Orchard Tearoom, Redmoor Lane, Wisbech, and just three miles from where the shooting occurred.

Both men claim to have unearthed proof that Barras may not have died at Martin's home but could possible have been killed elsewhere, many miles from Wisbech.

You may also want to watch:

They say they have unearthed statements and evidence that will clear Martin who was originally jailed for murder but the charge dropped to manslaughter on appeal.

Paed is no stranger to controversy and once tried to prosecute every Fenland councillor in his support of a former town councillor threatened with enforcement action over a planning breach.

Of his current crusade he said he had written an 800 page book outlining his case and he would put some of those issues to his audience at Wisbech on Sunday.

The meeting is from 2pm to 4pm and Mr Schooling said anyone wishing to attend could call him on 07832 483 545 to confirm.

"We are hopeful Tony will attend but he has been ill recently and it will be a last minute decision," said Mr Schooling.

Both men said they had the farmer's "full support" for their campaign.

Most Read

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

Most Read

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

20 years since he shot an intruder, public meeting in Wisbech will discuss ‘Tony Martin: Target of Police Conspiracy?’

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

Close encounter with a UFO in 1974 turned into a life long passion for Littleport man who created East Anglian wide community of believers

Tony Buckingham set-up the East Anglian UFO Group. Picture: Marc Betts

Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town

Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event blossoms to success after raising record-breaking sum

The Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event blossomed to success after raising £5,029.28 for the Alzheimer's Society, the biggest sum in their 16-year history, as visitors flocked in their hundreds. Picture: JAYNE WALPOLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists