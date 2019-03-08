Worzals gets it 5 star rating back - and they couldn't be happier, giving customers a 25 per cent discount as a thank you for loyalty

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. It iwas announced this week it has a 5 star rating once more.. Picture; WORZALS Archant

A popular Fenland restaurant is celebrating by giving its customers a discount after council health chiefs restored its 5 star rating.

Worzals Bar and Grill near Wisbech was down graded to just 1 star after West Norfolk and Kings Lynn council health officers inspected the premises on March 31.

The health inspection revealed what was referred to a "situation" that saw the rating plunge to just 1.

Now, however, a surprise re-inspection has put the restaurant's grade back to 5 - and Worzals is sharing the good news with 25 per cent off food until July 22.

On their Facebook page the restaurant says: "We are delighted to share with you that this afternoon King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council have awarded us with a 5* food hygiene rating following an unexpected inspection to our premises.

"The past two weeks have been challenging for us but we are so pleased to now have a rating which truly reflects our practices and how we operate as a business. "

Their statement added: "We would like thank our loyal customers for all of your support and well wishes over the past two weeks; it is so appreciated and will not be forgotten.

"To celebrate we would like to offer all customers 25 per cent off food from 5.30pm Monday - Thursday from now until Monday 22 July."

Customers responded in their hundreds - with glowing comments, testimonials and support - after Worzals got knocked back to a one star rating by West Norfolk Council.

The council claimed food hygiene and safety was 'bad', that structural compliance was 'fair' and they only had 'some' confidence in the management.

But following the decision by the Curzon family that own this popular restaurant to tell customers what's been happening, they have been inundated with messages of support.

On the restaurant's Facebook page 400 customers - many of them regulars - have testified to how good they are.

In a press release issued by the restaurant, Worzals pointed out they were a small, family-run business that has been operating for eight years, serving over 150,000 diners a year and employing over 100 local people.

"In January we were awarded a high score food hygiene rating following our annual review," said a restaurant spokesman.

"Unfortunately, on March 31 we had a one-off incident which sadly may have affected a handful of our customers and for this we are deeply sorry."