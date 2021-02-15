News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:18 AM February 15, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM February 15, 2021
A male motorcyclist has died following a collision in Wisbech Road, March on Sunday February 14.

A male motorcyclist has died following a collision in Wisbech Road, March on Sunday February 14. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in March yesterday evening (Sunday February 14).

The incident happened at just before 7.30pm on Wisbech Road and involved a car and a motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should report this via the force’s webchat, online or alternatively call 101, quoting incident 341 of February 14.


You may also want to watch:

