“The children look forward to coming into school on a Monday.”

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Children know that they can achieve’: Wisbech school fights back after poor SATS results to embrace positivity and perseverance

PUBLISHED: 16:25 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 04 January 2019

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Archant

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus.

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLERA Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

St Peter’s Church of England Junior School, in Trafford Road, was rated as one of the worst schools in Cambridgeshire with only one in four children expected to hit national targets in reading and writing last summer.

However, since the appointment of head of school Amy Harvey in September, the school has gone from strength to strength with a range of fun activities in and out of term time, wider community engagement and the introduction of ‘positive pillars’ which focus on core values.

During the Christmas break the school has been open to parents and children to come into the main hall and play, share sandwiches, cake and socialise.

Miss Harvey, who has worked in education in schools across the East of England, said: “The results from the SATs last year were not great, but we worked with what we had to most importantly make sure there was a feeling of happiness here.

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLERA Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

“The community work has been really positive and we’ve set up a parent’s forum to make sure communication between everyone is better.

“The behaviour of the children has really improved – they now know that they can achieve because people now tell them that they can.”

St Peter’s runs a variety of activities for pupils, including ‘Flamingo Friday’, Thrive, Forest School and FISH (food and fun in the school holidays).

In their last Ofsted in 2017, they were ranked as requiring improvement – but now Miss Harvey says that 76 per cent of parents would recommend the school.

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLERA Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

“Our next Ofsted and SATs will be better, but I believe that’s not the most important thing – but making sure that children and parents are happy and content,” she said.

“When parents were asked in the last Ofsted if they were happy, 86 per cent said they weren’t, but in November our survey showed that 76 per cent would now recommend the school to others, so that’s a huge improvement.

“I just want to make sure that we keep moving forward and that we become a hub for the community and well known as a good school in the area by getting out of the ‘requiring improvement’ rating.

“If you give the children a really good environment then they will value what they have.”

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLERA Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

But its not only staff speaking highly of the school, parents are impressed too.

Rachel Carter, who has two children at school in Year 4 and 5, said: “There is a big difference, everyone is really positive and the atmosphere of the school just feels better.

“The children are happy, the teachers are happy and the staff are working great with the parents.

“The children look forward to coming into school on a Monday.”

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLERA Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Lisa Hewitt and Kat Doyle, who also have children at the school, added: “The way it has changed in one term has made a drastic difference and the hard work of everyone really shows.

“Our ideas were taken and put into action.”

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLERA Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Proposals to house 90 homeless families in two Hainault parks provokes 900-signature petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: A childlike imagination runs free in the colourful world of Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Rural crime Cambridgeshire cops reveal their daily battle with suspected hare coursers in the region

A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Pensioner spots large seal in Wisbech river swimming under town bridge after thinking it was ‘a drowning dog’

The large dark grey seal was spotted in the Wisbech river by a passer-by returning from a haircut. Picture: PETER ROUGHSEDGE

‘Children know that they can achieve’: Wisbech school fights back after poor SATS results to embrace positivity and perseverance

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Bare knuckle fighting is my new focus and it is going to be big, says Ely’s Tyler Goodjohn ahead of his O2 fight

Tyler Goodjohn is fighting Marc Navarro in the Indigo Arena at London's O2 later this tmonth. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists