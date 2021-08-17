Published: 2:25 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM August 17, 2021

Slimming World consultant, Sandy Byrne of Wisbech believes losing six stone 11 pounds helped to turn her life around. - Credit: Sandy Byrne

A Wisbech Slimming World consultant has shared how losing six stone 11 pounds helped turn her life around.

Sandy Byrne has achieved a lifelong ambition since joining Slimming World in 2012.

She believed she would never be able to do some activities in life due to her size.

Sandy had tried every way possible to lose weight herself without success, so had accepted that she would be the way she was forever.

But it was seeing a banner go up in her local Kent village that was enough to spur her on and give losing weight one last try.

Sandy met with her Slimming World consultant and a host of friendly faces.

They were all there to give the support she needed all the way from that first meeting, to when she met her target weight 15 months later.

Sandy completed a wing-walk over the Gloucestershire countryside a year into her journey as a birthday gift from her son and daughter.

It had been her dream since she was young, but was unattainable due to her size.

Sandy said: “I now feel 20 years younger and would try anything.

“I’d say to anyone, give Slimming World a go – you'll never look back.”

Since losing weight, Sandy has now abseiled, completed a half-marathon charity walk, and conquered the ‘Go Ape’ high wires.

But she is not stopping there as she is hoping to arrange a ride on the longest zip wire in Wales for later this year.

“You’ve got everything to lose in weight and even more to gain in friendship and support," Sandy said.

Since losing weight, Sandy Byrne had abseiled, completed a half-marathon charity walk, and conquered the 'Go Ape' high wires. - Credit: Sandy Byrne

After recently moving to the area from Kent, Sandy will become the new consultant at the Slimming World group at Wisbech Rugby Club.

She starts her role on Saturday September 4 2021.

Classes will start at 8:30am.

Contact Sandy by calling 07547 486801.