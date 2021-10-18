Video
'Great improvement' - village pond gets a makeover
- Credit: Cllr Mark Knight MBE DL
A pond in a Cambridgeshire village that provides a stop off place for people to view nature, sit and reflect has been given a makeover.
The Wisbech St Mary pond was created sometime in the 1700’s and has been a village asset ever since.
The pond was full of weeds and had smelly and poor quality water.
Wisbech St Mary Parish Council, supported by Anglian Water Authority, funded the two-week project.
Local drain company, ADC Ltd dredged and removed the resulting slurry.
Fishlock Stables and Groundworks Ltd then removed the majority of the reed bed, shaped the earth banks, constructed a viewing path and enclosed the pond with a wooden safety fence.
Cllr David Wheeler, chairman at Wisbech St Mary Parish Council, said: “We’re delighted with the final result.
“It’s a great improvement over the old pond and will allow many to enjoy the village pond for many years to come.”