A Wisbech St Mary Academy student has won first place in a mental health poster competition run by YMCA Trinity Group.

Year three pupil, Emily Askew, was selected as the primary school winner of the competition after it launched on World Mental Health Day (October 10).

The competition coincided with the charity’s new campaign, Small Talks – Big Difference.

It centres on encouraging individuals to take small actions to break down the barriers around talking about mental health.

30 schools registered which saw students crafting a creative poster.

“I felt really happy and excited when I won the award,” said Emily.

A spokesperson said: “Emily’s winning design highlighted the importance of talking about your feelings and sharing them with someone else.

"It also shared ways of communicating such as writing a poem."

Emily received a gift voucher, a Small Talks goody bag, and will have her poster design shared across other local schools for display.