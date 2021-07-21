Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
Staff at Wisbech Tesco Extra are self-isolating after being contacted by the NHS track and trace service.
Twelve members of staff at the store in Cromwell Road are currently unable to be at work.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “A number of colleagues at our Wisbech store are isolating after being contacted via track and trace.
“The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we continue to work with local public health authorities, following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.
“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”
The news comes as a secondary school in March closed on the last day of term today (Wednesday) because a number of its staff had also been contacted to self-isolate.
Students at Neale Wade Academy returned to online learning for the day.
The school was still able to accommodate vulnerable children and those of keyworkers.
