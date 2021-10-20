Published: 11:10 AM October 20, 2021

Wisbech Centre Women's Institute's Joan Pearson has decided to retire after many years serving on the committee, seven of them as president. - Credit: WISBECH CENTRE WOMEN'S INSTITUTE

Women's Institute stalwart says farewell

Having welcomed members back to monthly meetings in September, our first “full” meeting took place.

It was lovely to see so many familiar faces as well as some new ones.

After usual business was completed, the presentation of an orchid was made to Joan Pearson who has decided to retire after many years serving on the committee, seven of them as president.

Forthcoming events were discussed, including Ely Cathedral and Rockingham Castle.

You may also want to watch:

More locally, Ann told us about an autumn walk on 4th November 4 starting at Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Park. Members interested in any excursions and activities were asked to put their names down on the appropriate list.

Once tea and cake had been consumed, we sang and tapped along with our guest The Banjo Man, Sean Moyses, who played his ukulele and guitar as well as his banjo.

We look forward to seeing everyone at the next meeting on November 4 at the Rosmini Centre at 2pm.

Members are reminded to bring their own cups or mugs to the meeting.

WISBECH CENTRE WOMEN'S INSTITUTE

Charity volunteers needed

Nationally, 2.4 million adults in the UK cannot read, while 2.5m struggle to read.

Literacy charity Read Easy UK is seeking to establish a group of volunteers to transform the lives of adults in Fenland who are part of this group.

Learning to read isn’t just a brilliant thing; it helps people improve their employment opportunities, enables parents and grandparents to read to their children and support their education and hugely increases confidence.

It provides a gateway to new possibilities and brings joy to lives. Imagine how challenging everyday life would be as a non-reader; needing to pay household bills, use a cash point machine, read the instructions on a medicine bottle and doing the weekly shop.

Read Easy uses a tried and tested method, created by literacy specialists for, and with adult learners and has been used by over 6,000 learners since its launch in June 2015.

It provides free, confidential, one-to-one reading coaching for adults from trained volunteers, through locally-run, affiliated volunteer groups. It currently supports around 1000 volunteers and hundreds of new readers across England.

To start up our local group we need volunteers to take on roles within the management team and to be trained as Coaches. We already have some people keen to be involved but need more. No previous specialist knowledge or experience is needed, just enthusiasm.

If you are interested in finding out how you could contribute to this life-changing organisation, come to a public meeting to hear a presentation on the work of Read Easy, see the methods it uses and have an opportunity to ask questions.

It will be held at The Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech, PE13 2PE from 10.30 to 12.00 on Friday October 29.

Free car parking is available in the adjacent Somers Road car park and disabled access to the Centre. No need to book.

If you are unable to attend this meeting but would still like to have more information there will be a similar online event on Tuesday October 26 from 19.00 to 20.30.

Contact Sandra Knott, fenlandpioneer@readeasy.org.uk for a link.

SANDRA KNOTT



Do you remember firm?

May I put in a plea to your readers concerning the firm Charles Cole (Chatteris) Ltd., 49 High Street, Chatteris, whose engineering works was the 19th century brewery, now converted into apartments.

Since 1985 we have owned a 1948 Pre-production Land-Rover that the Rover Co.

It was used to debut the ‘Land-Rover’ in both England and Ulster in the summer of 1948, prior to any production models leaving the assembly line.

In March 1986 this Land-Rover led the ‘Keep Land-Rover British’ campaign’s convoy to 10 Downing Street.

We are attempting to record this Land-Rover’s full history for posterity, and the original R.F. 60 log book states that on 1 June 1964 Charles Cole (Chatteris) Ltd., was the registered keeper.

We are hoping someone in Chatteris may remember this firm and the Land-Rover, and its use by this firm.

JOHN SMITH, Sevenoaks



Support group

Cambridgeshire Versus Arthritis Online Support Group gatherings will start in November.

Meetings will be monthly via Microsoft Teams on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-30—6-30pm.

Sessions will offer peer support, the opportunity to chat to others, share ideas and tips on self-management and gain information.

For invite and further details please contact details Chris Preston 07834418472 email c.preston@versusarthritis.org.

CHRIS PRESTON

Pre-festive coffee morning

The annual coffee morning and pre festive fund-raising, was held by the friends and congregation of St Mary’s Church Westry, in the Scout Hall, Mill View. March.

With delicious homemade cakes, tasty hot drinks, and other sweetmeats on offer, there was ample opportunity to browse the sales of work, collectables, with fruit, fresh from the bough, on offer.

There was something for everyone, young and old alike, in convivial company. It is anticipated a ‘goodly sum’ will be donated to overall upkeep and running of the church.

Those who unfortunately missed a very enjoyable diversion from shopping, a ‘proper’ Christmas Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday December 4 at The Church Hall, St Mary’s, Westry, from 10 am.

My advice... don’t be late.

ROBERT FREEMAN





Remembrance parade

Most will be aware that the Remembrance Sunday parade will be taking place as normal this year in Chatteris on Sunday November 14.

Timings as follows:

Meet at Furrowfields car park at 2.15pm.

Commence to march at 2.35pm to the war memorial.

Wreath-laying ceremony followed by the Remembrance Church service.

All are invited to attend. You can march with the parade or lay a wreath or simply come along and watch the event.

This is a civic event and open to all. It is not just for the British Legion and veterans, but the whole community.

If you wish to buy and lay a wreath, please contact PAO Lynda, on 01354 695257 or drop me an email.

TINA PRIOR, Chatteris RBL





Covid cases rising

I am surprised that the local Covid case count is making little in the way of publicity.

The case count is higher than at any time throughout 2021.

I have challenged Cllr Chris Boden, the leader of Fenland Council, who basically says that we need to learn to live with the endemic.

The problem is that employment and service delivery is adversely impacted due to self-isolation.

Vaccinated individuals are getting over the illness better than non-vaccinated (I believe) but there is a cost to business, service levels and the potential for long term Covid.

As you know some of us review the numbers regularly - the rises in Fenland, East Cambs, Peterborough, Huntingdon and East Northamptonshire are worrying.

If the public remain largely unaware, they will continue to act as if this is all over. Is this newsworthy?

EAMON DORLING (Cllr), Whittlesey





Car accident

Do any of our readers living in the Chatteris area in July 1977 remember a car accident that took place in the town on Friday evening which resulted in a serious injury to a schoolboy aged eight.

He attended King Edwards School at the time.

Due to the nature of the injury, the knowledge of what happened has faded, and he would dearly like to be able to clarify exactly what happened, having tried other ways of ascertaining this.

He has been told that a doctor attended to him shortly after the accident, and he was in hospital for seven weeks, three of these in coma. He now lives in Titchfield, Hampshire

If any of your readers has any information, please could they contact the editor (or if you prefer, email me) with their contact details and also share what they can recall.

Email davesims@email.com or call 07407370975

DAVID SIMS