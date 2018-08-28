Advanced search

Inspirational women set up cancer support group in Witchford

PUBLISHED: 09:48 18 December 2018

Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford. Picture: LAURA BAYLIS

“I live my life not knowing how long I have left to live – if I can help others feel less alone then it will make it all worth it.”

Those were the words from Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford.

Laura, 52, has been through a rollercoaster of emotions since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2015.

During her treatment she met fellow cancer sufferer Jo Fitzpatrick, from Haddenham, and both quickly realised how there was no local support groups for those in similar positions.

“I was too ill to go to Cambridge and Jo and I thought it would be a good idea to set up a group around here instead,” Laura explained.

“We’ve already got some people interested but now we just want to spread the word.

“When you are unwell and faced with cancer you feel isolated and alone and like no one else will understand.

“We want to offer help and support and be there just as listening ear and for someone to talk to if they feel like it.”

Laura and Jo have already got the local Waitrose and Ely Print Centre on board who supply refreshments and posters for free.

The group will be held at Witchford Village Hall every Wednesday.

Since her declining health, Laura, said the best way fight her condition is to help others.

She added: “I used to run adult support classes and self-help groups in the community.

“But then when I got cancer I felt a real loss of identity but now being able to setup something like this has allowed me to gain a sense of who I am again.

“I felt very depressed and since a car accident six years ago too, I lost my worth.

“But by helping others who are going through a similar experience we could get the word out there that there is local support available in Ely and surrounding areas and not just in Cambridge.

“Hopefully I can relate to others and it would be something to look forward too.”

To get involved with the support group, offer any ideas or help then email Laura and Jo at: elycancer@yahoo.com

Also search Ely Cancer Support Group on Facebook.

