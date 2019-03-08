Advanced search

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 11:05 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 30 July 2019

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

Three people died last night following a collision at a roundabout in Peterborough.

It happened at on the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway and the road was closed overnight while police conducted an investigation.

The road was shut for 10 hours but is now re-opened although an appeal for witnesses has been launched by Peterborough Police.

They would like information from any eye witnesses or anyone who might have dash cam footage. The number to call with information is 101.

