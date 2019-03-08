Advanced search

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:33 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 08 April 2019

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

A video of a woman lying in March High Street, as her boyfriend shields her for protection, has been viewed more than 80,000 times following an alleged attack in the town in the early hours of Sunday.

The clip shows women shouting at the female victim who is lying lifeless on the floor, covered by her partner who is protecting her, outside Stotts fish and chip restaurant.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened at about 12.34am overnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning (7).

The victim Emily Szebesta says she has a bald patch on the back of her head and is cut and bruised to her face and body from where she was kicked.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.34am yesterday (April 7) with reports a woman had been assaulted in the High Street, March, by a group of women.

“The victim, who is in her 20s, was uninjured but ambulance crews attended as a precaution. An investigation is ongoing.”

• Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/23913/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

• Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

