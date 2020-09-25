Advanced search

Woman bakes her way to fundraising success for heartfelt cause

PUBLISHED: 16:43 25 September 2020

Amy Carney set up a cake stall outside her home in Chatteris and baked a range of sweet treats, including a homemade chocolate cake, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: FACEBOOK/JAMES CARNEY

A mother who baked her way to raising funds for a heartfelt cause said she could not believe the response she received.

Residents queued as they waited to tuck into sweet treats made by Amy Carney, who set up a cake stall to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I had a moment of inspiration last week and that I would do a Macmillan cake stall because we can’t have any afternoon teas, so we thought it would be a good idea,” Amy said.

The stall was meant to run outside her home on Church Lane, Chatteris from 11am-1pm today (Friday), but instead it closed an hour earlier due to high demand.

As well as raising around £750, an auction was also held with a homemade chocolate cake as the prize, something that Amy is considering doing again.

“My mum just finished treatment for breast cancer and they have helped her. They were there for my nanna in her final days. They touch everybody’s hearts,” she said.

“Charities are not getting as much as they would due to Covid, so it’s important to support them through it.

“It’s hard work with all the baking, but it’s so worth it when people turn out and make generous donations.”

