Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

PUBLISHED: 17:11 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 19 December 2018

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A young woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on the M11 last weekend near Trumpington.

Jessica Howe from Dunmow in Essex was travelling in a Nissan Micra when it collided with a Mercedes C260 at around 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16.

The 22-year-old was a front seat passenger and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she later died.

A spokesman from Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of the Mercedes and two children travelling in the back were not injured. Both drivers were women.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or either vehicles in the lead up to it, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 241 of December 16.

