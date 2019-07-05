'She will be missed more than words can say': Woman who was found dead at house in Peterborough is named

Mother-of-one Ligita Kostiajeviene, 42, was discovered dead the property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough, on Tuesday (July 2). Archant

A woman who died at a house in Peterborough with severe head injuries has been named.

Mother-of-one Ligita Kostiajeviene, 42, was discovered dead the property in Cromwell Road, on Tuesday (July 2).

Police and paramedics attended the scene at about 6.40am following reports of violence. They discovered three people with serious injuries.

A post mortem conducted on Wednesday (July 3) concluded Ms Kostiajeviene died as a result of severe head injuries.

She has been described as a "loving and caring mother who will be missed more than words can say" and leaves behind an adult daughter.

Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The woman has been discharged, but the boy continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, 46, of Cromwell Road, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (July 5) charged with murder, attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on August 16.