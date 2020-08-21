Woman in her 30s dies following two-vehicle head-on collision on A141

The head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A woman in her 30s has died following a two-vehicle head-on crash on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.

The collision, which involved a black BMW 325 and a black Volkswagen Polo, happened at around 10pm on Thursday, August 20.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Polo, the woman in her 30s, died at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.

“The passenger of the Polo, a woman, and the driver of the BMW, a man, suffered serious injuries and both remain in hospital at this time.

“The road has now re-opened.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 546 of August 20.