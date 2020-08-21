Woman in her 30s dies following two-vehicle head-on collision on A141
PUBLISHED: 10:36 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 21 August 2020
Google Maps
A woman in her 30s has died following a two-vehicle head-on crash on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.
The collision, which involved a black BMW 325 and a black Volkswagen Polo, happened at around 10pm on Thursday, August 20.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the Polo, the woman in her 30s, died at the scene.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.
“The passenger of the Polo, a woman, and the driver of the BMW, a man, suffered serious injuries and both remain in hospital at this time.
“The road has now re-opened.”
Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 546 of August 20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.