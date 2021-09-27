Published: 11:22 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM September 27, 2021

Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24. - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman has died and four other people remain in hospital following a crash in March on Friday September 24.

The collision happened just after 3pm on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, and involved a Peugeot 206 and a white Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 50-year-old woman from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision - one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries where they remain.

The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries. They both remain in hospital at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 275 of 24 September.



