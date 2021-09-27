News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:22 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 11:25 AM September 27, 2021
Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24.

Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24. - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman has died and four other people remain in hospital following a crash in March on Friday September 24.

The collision happened just after 3pm on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, and involved a Peugeot 206 and a white Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 50-year-old woman from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision - one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries where they remain.

The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries. They both remain in hospital at this time.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chatonline forms or 101 quoting incident 275 of 24 September.


Most Read

  1. 1 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  
  2. 2 Ledger discovery affords a glimpse of Victorian travel
  3. 3 Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision
  1. 4 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
  2. 5 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
  3. 6 Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland
  4. 7 Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash
  5. 8 Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away
  6. 9 Nearly £800 raised by cricket club for local charities
  7. 10 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
Cambs Live
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A road traffic collision has closed the A141 in both directions between Mill Hill and Knights End Road in March.

Cambs Live | Updated

A141 bypass closed after motorcycle crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Turners and Soham need more HGV drivers

Cambs Live

Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr David Connor and Bevills Close development

Planning

47-home estate 'beggars belief' says councillor

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Robert Badcock, of Main Street, Witchford, spoke about his sexual fantasies and what he would do to the children sexually. 

Cambs Live

Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon