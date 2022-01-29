History-making Carolyn 'honoured' to take up new role
- Credit: March Golf Club
A woman who has been with the same golf club for over 50 years said she is “honoured to have been chosen” after making history.
Carolyn Morton, who joined March Golf Club in 1969, was chosen to become the next club president.
“I was surprised, honoured and delighted to have been chosen,” she said.
Carolyn becomes only the third woman to take up the club's president role in its 99-year history.
She served as the Cambridgeshire representative for the club and helped open changing rooms and toilets which now form part of the main clubhouse.
The former ladies' captain also hopes to raise funds for club charities through presidents’ events over the next three years.
Carolyn, spurred on to get involved in the sport after being bought golf lessons by her sister, continues to play around three times a week.
“I’ve had so many enjoyable years of golf, played at many different courses and made lots of valuable friends,” she added.
“We have a friendly ladies' section at March and new members are always welcome.”