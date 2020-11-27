Woman ploughs on through pandemic to raise funds for heartfelt cause

Carol Stanbridge (third from right) has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE Archant

A woman who has supported the charity that looked after her late mother has continued to play her part amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carol Stanbridge from March has raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support after the charity looked after her mother, who became ill with leukaemia in 2003.

When business slowed down due to the pandemic, Carol, who runs a sewing service, decided to make face masks during the first lockdown and has also made hats, snoods and headbands for Macmillan in the November shutdown.

“With what little time see had left, she wanted to spend it at home with her family and this was achieved by the help of Macmillan,” Carol said.

“I’ve also seen other family members and friends go through cancer and also lost their lives, and some still going through and witnessing the good work that Macmillan do.”

Since 2018, Carol has raised £1,525 for the cause, including £600 from a coffee morning in September this year, but the work will not stop there.

“I’m very proud of the amount which I have raised and still continue to raise for Macmillan,” she added.

“I’ve lost family members and friends and I still have this ongoing within my family, so if I can help them and others find a cure, it will be worth all the hard work.”

