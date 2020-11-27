Advanced search

Woman ploughs on through pandemic to raise funds for heartfelt cause

PUBLISHED: 13:21 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 27 November 2020

Carol Stanbridge (third from right) has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Carol Stanbridge (third from right) has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Archant

A woman who has supported the charity that looked after her late mother has continued to play her part amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGECarol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Carol Stanbridge from March has raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support after the charity looked after her mother, who became ill with leukaemia in 2003.

When business slowed down due to the pandemic, Carol, who runs a sewing service, decided to make face masks during the first lockdown and has also made hats, snoods and headbands for Macmillan in the November shutdown.

“With what little time see had left, she wanted to spend it at home with her family and this was achieved by the help of Macmillan,” Carol said.

“I’ve also seen other family members and friends go through cancer and also lost their lives, and some still going through and witnessing the good work that Macmillan do.”

Carol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGECarol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Since 2018, Carol has raised £1,525 for the cause, including £600 from a coffee morning in September this year, but the work will not stop there.

“I’m very proud of the amount which I have raised and still continue to raise for Macmillan,” she added.

“I’ve lost family members and friends and I still have this ongoing within my family, so if I can help them and others find a cure, it will be worth all the hard work.”

Carol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support following the care the charity gave to her late mother through making items such as face masks and hats, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGECarol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support following the care the charity gave to her late mother through making items such as face masks and hats, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Carol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGECarol Stanbridge has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman ‘deeply devastated’ after burial request in village churchyard is refused

Alison Allen from Wimblington petitioned to the consistory court of the Ely Diocese after her application to be buried alongside her late father in Doddington was rejected by the parochial church council. Her application has since been rejected by the court. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Woman ploughs on through pandemic to raise funds for heartfelt cause

Carol Stanbridge (third from right) has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Truck, van and car involved in crash

A truck, van and a car were involved in a collision at Hostmoor Avenue, March, this morning. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Academy welcomes ‘wellbeing dog’ Mabel who even has her own Instagram page

Thomas Clarkson Academy has welcomed nine-month-old Mabel to the school in a bid to tackle mental health issues. Picture: Supplied

Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?

Deer cross the road - East Anglia is the UK epicentre of deer on the road. Picture: ARCHANT