Fitness-driven runner clocks up nearly 70 miles during coronavius lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:23 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 22 April 2020

Katie Mowatt ran to five Fenland villages and covering almost 70 miles in just 19 days. Picture: Supplied

A fitness-driven Chatteris woman has been making the most of isolation, by running to five Fenland villages and covering almost 70 miles in just 19 days.

Katie Mowatt, who sets herself goals each day to help her mental health, has clocked up 69.3 miles since lockdown began by running from her hometown to Doddington, Somersham, Sutton, Manea and Mepal.

Setting herself the demanding challenge, the 21-year-old initially posted on Facebook: “

“Isolation 2020 so far has been completely running focused for me.”

As well as testing her physical stamina, it’s given her time to focus on her mental health.

She said: “In everyday life I always set myself goals of things I want to achieve either that day or week etc, because that’s what keeps me focused and going.

“Running to different villages around Chatteris meant I had a goal to focus on and something to get my out of bed in the mornings.

“Running helps clear my mind and keep my fitness up. Doing the challenge was difficult and definitely pushed me outside my comfort zone but I feel so much better for it.

“There’s a real sense of personal achievement! It was nice to get away from my home town - even for a little while. Each run was so picturesque with the blue skies and open fields.

“Running can be so difficult but so rewarding! To all the people taking up running at the moment, KEEP GOING!”

