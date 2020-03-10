Advanced search

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

PUBLISHED: 14:54 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 10 March 2020

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

A woman who robbed a charity shop and stole money from a cancer charity collection box has been jailed following a Christmas crime spree.

Teresa Gaskin stole cash and other people's property from businesses and even charities during a month of crime last December.

The 48-year-old of no fixed abode started on December 2 when she entered a property in Stan Rowing Court, Stanground.

She asked residents if she could use a phone as her car had broken down, and while the victim was distracted Gaskin took a woman's handbag and ran.

On December 21, Gaskin stole a bicycle that had been left outside a house in Westgate, Peterborough.

Then on December 25 she broke into a hair salon in Wentworth Street, Peterborough where she stole cash from the till and the money from a charity support box for cancer sufferers.

Finally, on December 29 she broke into a charity shop in Whittlesey where she took more cash.

Gaskin was linked to the crimes from forensic evidence and CCTV. She was arrested on January 16.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of theft at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (March 3) and was jailed for three years.

DC Pete Wise said: 'Gaskin is the epitome of an opportunistic burglar and she was brazen and heartless in her crimes.

'The fact all she was thinking about on Christmas Day was stealing says a lot about her. I'm pleased she is behind bars.'

Last year we reported that a 42-year-old man was charged with burglary following an incident on December 29 at the RSCPA charity shop in Whittlesey.

The man was caught after he was spotted on Peterborough City Council CCTV shortly after the incident in the town.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: 'Wanted male spotted by Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey.

'While officers were on route male was seen to break into the RSPCA shop.

'Police dogs [were] nearby and the male was arrested, money also recovered near by. He has been charged and refuses bail.'

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

