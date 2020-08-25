Arsenal fan from the Fens to brave the shave in bid to improve lives

A woman will be braving the shave to raise funds for a Fenland support service in her bid to improve peoples’ lives.

Sharon Watson from March will have her hair shaved off on Wednesday, September 9 as part of a fundraiser she created to help provide new equipment for the town’s respite care unit.

Sharon, a support worker at the respite care unit, has already dyed her hair red to celebrate her beloved Arsenal FC winning last season’s FA Cup on August 1 in an attempt to reach her £1,000 target.

“A service user said she shaved her hair off. I said ‘I think I could do that’ and that’s where it started,” she said.

“We would like more equipment for the service and more for the people to do outside. I’ve asked a few of the guys and they said they would like football and basketball nets.

“I feel quite good. I’m not nervous, but I felt more nervous when I had my hair dyed.”

Since thinking of the idea, Sharon, 55, is on course to achieve her four-figure target for the respite care unit, which provides care and support for adults with learning disabilities.

Having watched Arsenal on a regular basis with her father from the late 1970s, Sharon, who is taking part in her first fundraiser, has been a football fan from childhood and now attends Peterborough United matches.

She also admitted she has earned more than hoped, and now, all there is left to do is to embrace the shave which her colleague will be doing.

“It’s brilliant. I was hoping for £1,000, but I would have been happy with £500-700,” Sharon said.

“We’re hoping to do the shave outside in front of respite and the two other support bungalows can watch.

“I don’t feel fazed at all and I have never regretted saying I would have it done. I’m going to embrace it.

“The funds will help the guys coming in to have a better experience with more activities because they can do more things with more equipment.

“It would be nice to think we can save for the future, but we’ll see what we will have to spend it on.”

To donate, visit Sharon’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/shazza039s-big-shave.