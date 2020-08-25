Advanced search

Arsenal fan from the Fens to brave the shave in bid to improve lives

PUBLISHED: 14:40 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 25 August 2020

Sharon Watson will have her hair shaved off to raise funds for the March Respite Care Unit. Picture: GOFUNDME/SHARON WATSON

Sharon Watson will have her hair shaved off to raise funds for the March Respite Care Unit. Picture: GOFUNDME/SHARON WATSON

Archant

A woman will be braving the shave to raise funds for a Fenland support service in her bid to improve peoples’ lives.

Sharon Watson from March will have her hair shaved off on Wednesday, September 9 as part of a fundraiser she created to help provide new equipment for the town’s respite care unit.

Sharon, a support worker at the respite care unit, has already dyed her hair red to celebrate her beloved Arsenal FC winning last season’s FA Cup on August 1 in an attempt to reach her £1,000 target.

“A service user said she shaved her hair off. I said ‘I think I could do that’ and that’s where it started,” she said.

“We would like more equipment for the service and more for the people to do outside. I’ve asked a few of the guys and they said they would like football and basketball nets.

“I feel quite good. I’m not nervous, but I felt more nervous when I had my hair dyed.”

Since thinking of the idea, Sharon, 55, is on course to achieve her four-figure target for the respite care unit, which provides care and support for adults with learning disabilities.

Having watched Arsenal on a regular basis with her father from the late 1970s, Sharon, who is taking part in her first fundraiser, has been a football fan from childhood and now attends Peterborough United matches.

She also admitted she has earned more than hoped, and now, all there is left to do is to embrace the shave which her colleague will be doing.

MORE: Fen man hopes to raise £200 for Macmillan by having his head shaved

“It’s brilliant. I was hoping for £1,000, but I would have been happy with £500-700,” Sharon said.

“We’re hoping to do the shave outside in front of respite and the two other support bungalows can watch.

“I don’t feel fazed at all and I have never regretted saying I would have it done. I’m going to embrace it.

“The funds will help the guys coming in to have a better experience with more activities because they can do more things with more equipment.

“It would be nice to think we can save for the future, but we’ll see what we will have to spend it on.”

To donate, visit Sharon’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/shazza039s-big-shave.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

Petition launched calling for speed cameras on the A141 after fatality

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Dangerous driver careered into oncoming vehicles causing ‘complete carnage’ near Earith

Driver who overtook a car at more than 60mph and careered into three oncoming vehicles near Earith has been given a suspended sentence. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

Petition launched calling for speed cameras on the A141 after fatality

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Dangerous driver careered into oncoming vehicles causing ‘complete carnage’ near Earith

Driver who overtook a car at more than 60mph and careered into three oncoming vehicles near Earith has been given a suspended sentence. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Cambs Times

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Police bid for ‘closure order’ on Wisbech house subject to excessive noise,drunkenness, violence and anti social behaviour

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

Driver hospitalised for ‘precautionary checks’ after flipping car onto roof in crash

Seadyke Bank in Murrow was forced shut following a single-vehicle crash at around 2pm on Tuesday, August 24. Picture: Cambs Cops

Arsenal fan from the Fens to brave the shave in bid to improve lives

Sharon Watson will have her hair shaved off to raise funds for the March Respite Care Unit. Picture: GOFUNDME/SHARON WATSON