Christine prepares to brave the shave for cancer-battling sister

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:58 PM April 8, 2021   
Whittlesey woman to brave shave for sister with cancer

Christine Howchin (left) will be having her hair shaved off for Cancer Research UK as her sister Pauline (right) was diagnosed with oesophageal and pancreatic cancer. - Credit: Supplied/Christine Howchin

A woman whose sister is battling cancer will be braving the shave this weekend for “the person I have always looked up to”. 

Christine Howchin of Whittlesey will lose her hair for her sister Pauline, who has been fighting oesophageal and pancreatic cancer for around a year. 

“I feel sorry for her as her hair always looked nice, so I said if you’re losing your hair, I think I should lose mine,” Christine said. 

Christine will have her hair shaved off by her manager at Clayburn Court Care Home in Peterborough on April 10 and said she has already raised £500 for Cancer Research UK. 

The kitchen assistant will not be joined by her sister while she undergoes chemotherapy, but believes she would be proud of her efforts. 

“Ever since I was little, she has been my friend and the person I have always looked up to,” Christine said. 

“I think she would be pleased that I’m doing this.” 

For more information on how to donate, email Christine at howchin2000@gmail.com.  

