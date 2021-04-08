Christine prepares to brave the shave for cancer-battling sister
- Credit: Supplied/Christine Howchin
A woman whose sister is battling cancer will be braving the shave this weekend for “the person I have always looked up to”.
Christine Howchin of Whittlesey will lose her hair for her sister Pauline, who has been fighting oesophageal and pancreatic cancer for around a year.
“I feel sorry for her as her hair always looked nice, so I said if you’re losing your hair, I think I should lose mine,” Christine said.
Christine will have her hair shaved off by her manager at Clayburn Court Care Home in Peterborough on April 10 and said she has already raised £500 for Cancer Research UK.
The kitchen assistant will not be joined by her sister while she undergoes chemotherapy, but believes she would be proud of her efforts.
You may also want to watch:
“Ever since I was little, she has been my friend and the person I have always looked up to,” Christine said.
“I think she would be pleased that I’m doing this.”
Most Read
- 1 Retrospective bid for travellers' site
- 2 Council road sweeper vehicle involved in collision with car
- 3 Cat saved from 15ft deep drain by firefighters in two-hour rescue
- 4 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
- 5 Alligator-owning farmer stars in new Ross Kemp ITV documentary
- 6 Police issue advice as man knocks on doors offering to go shopping
- 7 Twice weekly Covid testing launched to find the one in three people who don't know they have the virus
- 8 Cafe boss throws hat in the ring for county election
- 9 Christine prepares to brave the shave for cancer-battling sister
- 10 10 ships arrive at Port of Wisbech for third month in a row
For more information on how to donate, email Christine at howchin2000@gmail.com.