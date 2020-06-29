Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops Archant

The body of a woman, aged between 50 and 70, was discovered in the River Nene at the weekend in what police are describing as an “unexplained” incident.

Officers are trying to identify the woman, described as having brown, greying hair and wearing a red puffer jacket, following the discovery in Peterborough on June 28.

A member of the public found the body near Potters Way just after 8.45pm - police discovered a red speed boat tied up near the body.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information to help identify the body of a woman discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough.

“The woman is described as having brown, greying hair, aged between 50 and 70 and was wearing a red puffer jacket with a diamond pattern to the stitching, black trousers and a white top with black lines on it.

Detective Inspector Tim Archer said: “Whilst the woman has no signs of any obvious injuries, we are keeping an open mind and treating the death as unexplained whilst we form a better picture of what has taken place.

“A red speed boat was also found tied up near to where the body was found.

“I would like to additionally appeal to trace the owner of this boat in case they have any further information that may assist us with our enquiries.

“If you believe you may know who the woman is, or have any information about this incident, please get in touch at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 460 of June 28, or alternatively report online www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.