Sheba, who received specialist pregnancy care thanks to Wood Green, and her kittens. - Credit: Wood Green

An animal charity is encouraging pet owners who have struggled after facing unexpected cat pregnancies to get in touch.

Support is being offered by Wood Green to help owners with advice, financial help and pet collection service during kitten season, the time of year when cats typically give birth.

“We pour everything we have into the cats in our care, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!” Michelle Hurley, volunteer at Wood Green, said.

One person the charity has helped is a distressed owner, who called Wood Green for help in April when three of their five cats fell pregnant at the same time.

Sheba's kittens, who are then neutered to help stop the cycle of unexpected breeding and ease the stress on pet owners. - Credit: Wood Green

The charity then stepped in to arrange maternity foster care for the pregnant cats, named Sheba, Nala and Leilo, so that they received specialist care during pregnancy, birth and the kittens’ first few weeks.

Once the kittens are old enough to be matched with a new home, they and their mothers will all be neutered to stop unexpected breeding.

But during lockdown, access to non-essential veterinary care has been limited, meaning young cats have not been neutered and could now be pregnant.

In addition to on-site facilities, Wood Green also has a network of foster carers specialising in pregnant cats and kittens.

An example is Michelle, who created a ‘cat room’ for her foster cats including a private birthing area, items for cats to climb and scratch and an aristocats graffiti wall.

She said: “During lockdown, we made the decision to buy our own house, and it had to include a dedicated room for our foster cats.

“We found our dream home last September and planning for the cat room began, with daily deliveries to make the vision come to life.

“The cats at Wood Green don’t always have the best start, so if we can offer a little comfort and luxury, it will all be worth it.”

Wood Green’s free pet collection service is available for cats, kittens and small pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs living in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and north London.

If you need help with caring for your pet, such as unexpected pregnancies, contact Wood Green on 0300 303 9333 or visit: https://support.woodgreen.org.uk/.