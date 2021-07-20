Updated
March lorry and cyclist collision: Eye-witness saw ‘boy laid in the road’
- Credit: Google Street View
A young boy on his bicycle was reportedly laid in the road after being hit by a lorry in March.
An eyewitness said they saw "a lady sitting with a boy while he laid in the road with a coat over him".
They added that the boy is a student at Neale Wade.
They said: "He was on his side in the recovery position and there were two police cars when I passed."
"One car was cornered off when I drove past at about 3.57pm."
You may also want to watch:
Police said they were called at 3:35pm to Woodlands Avenue in March where there had been a report of a collision between a lorry and a cyclist.
The lorry driver remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police on 10 and quote Incident 343 of July 20.
Most Read
- 1 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed
- 2 Live updates as cyclist is ‘hit by lorry’ near March secondary school
- 3 Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed
- 4 Motor cyclist killed in March crash
- 5 March lorry and cyclist collision: Eye-witness saw ‘boy laid in the road’
- 6 CCTV plea to curb offensive graffiti
- 7 Fen amputees lift FA Disability Cup after dramatic final
- 8 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
- 9 ‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire
- 10 Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city