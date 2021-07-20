Updated

A young cyclist is being treated by paramedics after a reported crash with a lorry in Woodlands Avenue, March. - Credit: Google Street View

A young boy on his bicycle was reportedly laid in the road after being hit by a lorry in March.

An eyewitness said they saw "a lady sitting with a boy while he laid in the road with a coat over him".

They added that the boy is a student at Neale Wade.

They said: "He was on his side in the recovery position and there were two police cars when I passed."

"One car was cornered off when I drove past at about 3.57pm."

Police said they were called at 3:35pm to Woodlands Avenue in March where there had been a report of a collision between a lorry and a cyclist.

The lorry driver remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police on 10 and quote Incident 343 of July 20.

