Live updates as cyclist is ‘hit by lorry’ near March secondary school

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:43 PM July 20, 2021   
Cyclist being treated by paramedics after a crash with a lorry in Woodlands Avenue, March.

Cyclist being treated by paramedics after a crash with a lorry in Woodlands Avenue, March.

A cyclist is being treated by paramedics after a crash with a lorry.

Police were called at 3:35pm to Woodlands Avenue in March where there had been a report of a collision between a lorry and a cyclist. 

The cyclist is currently being treated at the scene and police say that injuries are unknown at this stage.

The lorry driver remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police on 10 and quote Incident 343 of July 20.
 

Cambs Live
March News

