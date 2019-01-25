Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Work begins at Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech to provide free out-patient care and support services

25 January, 2019 - 14:55
Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dawn Easby

A treatment centre in Wisbech that provides a range of free out-patient care and support services to people with life-threatening conditions is being expanded.

Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following a consultation which took place at the end of 2018, Cambridgeshire-based Coulsons Building Group started expansion and redevelopment works on January 2.

The building project will expand current facilities and adjacent rooms into purpose-built spaces, allowing the specialist team to care for and support the growing number of patients.

Michelle Knight, matron of the centre, said: “In the last few years, it’s become more and more apparent that we needed to improve the facilities for patients here.

Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

“We have a wonderful staff and volunteer team and I’m so delighted that our facilities will soon match their excellent standards of care.

“The impact of the changes will be huge especially when it comes to enhancing privacy for our patients, compared to what is possible in our current very restricted space.”

The project has been funded through The Hudson Foundation, The Friends of Wisbech Hospitals and the Robert Hall Charity.

Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIEDBuilding work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Plasterers and electricians are making “quick progress” and the build team is currently on track to complete this phase of the works by March 15.

The team will hopefully move into the newly extended and developed areas on March 25 and internal works are due to complete at the end of April.

For more information, visit: www.arhc.org.uk/alan-hudson-day-treatment-centre.asp

Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Tory party members in NE Cambs turn on their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay as they urge ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’

Will motion from his own constituency members give MP Steve Barclay the Brexit blues? Come Sunday and we will find out. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tory party members in NE Cambs turn on their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay as they urge ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’

#includeImage($article, 225)

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Three down and the warning of more to come as PCSO posts photos of a morning’s work ticketing cars parked on double yellow lines in the Fens

Police warned motorists they will return after catching three vehicles parked illegally on double yellow lines during a morning in Chatteris and Manea. Picture: FEN COPS

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

£5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information on Thomas Wall, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired a gun at woman and child in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Thomas Wall, who is 32-years-old, is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018 at 8am. Wall allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run. He is a member of the travelling community. He is understood to have links to Liverpool, Cheshire and Manchester. Picture: CRIMESTOPPERS.

REVIEW: ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the highs and lows of life on the road

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Cricket: Captain Phillips to lead March Town again

Tyler Phillips will captain March Town again in 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists