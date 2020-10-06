Businessman offers home workers the chance to work from hotel with breakfast, lunch, a socially-distanced desk, free WiFi and unlimited tea and coffee for less than £10

A businessman is offering home workers the chance to operate from his hotel, with free WiFi, a socially-distanced desk, breakfast, lunch and unlimited tea and coffee included, for less than a tenner.

Colin Wilson, who runs the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey with his daughter Jean, is inviting home workers in who may be fed up of seeing the same four walls.

The hotelier, who has also appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed TV show with his wife Michelle, says workers can enjoy a “well-earned drink or two” when they finish.

Mr Wilson, who has owned the three-star hotel for nine years, said: “A lot of people have been working from home at the moment.

“They’ve been looking at four walls for the past seven to eight months.

“Some people might just want some time out and spend time in four different walls, from a business perspective I hope this can boost business.”

Speaking of the impact of the 10pm curfew, Mr Wilson added: “We all know that we have to do something, but it always seems to be a hit for the hospitality business.

“I’m following the guidelines to the letter, I’m half capacity in my restaurant and my bar has got only four tables in it now.

“I need to get a different type of business, a new perspective within the building.

“I came up with the idea of office in the pub and the response online has been amazing, there has been so many shares and I’ve already taken a couple of bookings.”

To keep with Government guidelines, Mr Wilson has had to remove tables from his dining area to allow for social distancing, as well as ditching his beloved pool table.

He added: “I think working from the Falcon is a fantastic offer really, you get a bacon sandwich in the morning, a bit of lunch and unlimited tea and coffee.

“You can come in and have a new aspect to your working day, plus when we have a few people in there is an opportunity for safe networking.”

Home workers can have an ‘office’ table at the Falcon from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm – with all of the perks included – for just £8.95.

Mr Wilson added: “We’ve got to try and think of different ways and revenue streams to keep these old buildings going during the Covid-19 crisis.

“There’s no point being down about the pandemic, we need some more positivity at the moment; we’re still getting people in and serving them.”

As well as the office working opportunity, Mr Wilson is also holding a safe, socially-distanced ‘Mad Hatters Tea Party’ event on October 17.

He said: “We’ll be decorating the place up a bit and we’ll be doing some table games, a bit of food, cupcakes and nibbles and stuff like that.

“I’m always trying to think of something different to try and generate business, you’ve got to try and think outside of the box at the moment I think.”

To book your office space at the pub, call: 01733 351001.