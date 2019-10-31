Work gets underway on a new £120,000 March skate park

A state-of-the-art skate park in March has seen £120,000 improvement works get underway.

The old metal frame structure in West Park, which was over 15 years old, has been removed to be replaced with a bigger, free-form concrete construction.

The materials used will be harder wearing and is considered the best surface for skateboarders, BMX and scooter riders.

The park is already well used by residents from the town, and Doddington and Wimblington - from primary age children up to adults over 30.

But design improvements are expected to make the facility even more popular and will also allow beginner and expert users to use the equipment at the same time thanks to different level areas.

Although weather dependent, it is estimated that the works will take about a month to complete.

The £120,000 improvements have been part funded by Fenland District Council (£90,000) and through a £30,000 grant from the Amey Community Fund.

A stakeholder group with March Town Council and Young People March were key in getting the project moving and gathering community feedback to shape the final design.

More than 450 comments were received in the space of just two weeks during public consultation.

It proved how popular the facility was as a way of bringing the community together.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "The council is committed to providing safe, high-quality outdoor equipment for its residents.

"It's great that the upgrade has begun to this valued and well-used facility. In a matter of weeks, the community will be able to use this fantastic piece of equipment with the knowledge that they've helped to make these improvements happen.

"I am looking forward to seeing the works completed and hope that it will be enjoyed by both current and new skaters."

Councillor Jan French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council and district and town councillor for March West, added: "I'm delighted to see this project coming to fruition.

"The skate park is a great asset to March, but the new and improved facility will ensure it benefits future generations of young people for many years to come."