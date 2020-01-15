Advanced search

Work underway to build Cromwell Community College's new primary school and pre-school in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 17:15 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 18 November 2019

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Cromwell Community College is set to become the first school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years.

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

The site in Wenny Road, Chatteris, is being developed with a new purpose-built primary school and pre-school facilities.

Bosses say that the new provision will help to combat the growing need for primary school places in the area.

This first phase will create 210 primary school places.

The scheme will begin with the intake of one-year group as a reception class and grow year on year until it reaches capacity.

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Jane Horn, principal of Cromwell Community College, said: "We are extremely excited about opening our new primary and pre-school provision at the college.

"We will be the first school in Cambridgeshire to offer education from the age of four through to 18 and the new primary phase will help to fill the gap in primary school places locally.

"I am looking forward to getting to know and working closely with our local community over the next year and welcoming our first set of primary pupils next September."

It is hoped that Cromwell Community College, part of The Active Learning Trust, will become a model for other schools in the area considering expanding to an all-through education offering.

A second phase will allow for a further 210 pupil expansion of the primary school element.

The primary phase will have brand new classrooms and access to the college's facilities which include a food technology block, design technology resources and sports amenities.

The building works will also include some refurbishment and expansion of facilities at the main college site.

The primary phase will also have its own hall, playground and outdoor areas.

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of the Active Learning Trust, added: "This is set to be a ground-breaking initiative.

"The college is creating a fantastic new facility which will help to address the need for primary school places in the area."

Parents can submit applications for primary and pre-school places by January 15 2020 with the school's new provision opening in September 2020.

For more information, and to book a place on a tour in November and December, please contact the school on 01354 692193.

