Published: 3:04 PM September 9, 2021

Askham Village Community in Doddington unveiled a new package this month, including the commitment to providing at least the national living wage for its frontline care workers. - Credit: Askham Village Community

A rehabilitation centre has committed to providing at least the national living wage for its frontline care workers.

Askham Village Community, a specialist family-run care and rehabilitation centre in Doddington, unveiled the new package this month (September).

The package, which includes providing at least the national living wage for frontline care workers who have passed their probation, also includes a staff perks package that offers discounts at major retailers.

The changes to staff renumeration have been timed to coincide with Professional Care Workers’ Week (September 6-10).

The event recognises those working in the industry and marks the incredible work that they do.

Head of Rehab and Nursing at Askham, Luke Cook, said: The newly announced local and central government reform of social care is welcome, but long overdue.

“Appropriately trained, supported and motivated staff must be acknowledged and valued.

“We are taking steps to recognise and reward our frontline care workers – not simply wait for the government to do so.”

The staff perks package has seen Askham partner with Staff Treats.

It enables carers to take advantage of discounts at leading UK supermarkets such as Tesco, M&S, Sainsburys and Morrisons.

Household name retail brands such as Adidas, Zara and ASOS are also part of the staff perks package.

Director at Askham Village Community, Aliyyah Begum-Nasser, said: “Our commitment to providing at least the living wage for our frontline care workers is testament to the value we place on our workforce and their incredible efforts.

“A fair wage for fair work should be a fundamental part of employment.

“This is something we’ll look to do going forward.”

Now in its second year, Professional Care Workers’ Week aims to shine a light on the work happening in the social care sector.

It provides a platform for people to share best practice, share their experiences, and to have discussions about the future of social care.

Registered Manager at Askham, Joanne Monaghan, said: “We’re delighted to announce this new care package, especially with it coinciding with Professional Care Workers’ Week.

“It’s all about respecting and recognising the outstanding efforts of care workers.”