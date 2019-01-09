Advanced search

Mindfulness and meditation workshops launched after Fenland is named most unhappy place in the country

09 January, 2019 - 08:30
Left to right: Mayoress Janet Tanfield, Rachel Vanhinsbergh, Hayley Snow and Mayor Cllr Peter Human at the first mindfulness and meditation workshop at Wisbech Library on Saturday, January 5. Picture: HAPPYINTHEMOMENT.COM

Two women hope to improve the happiness of people in Fenland after a report revealed we are the most unhappy people in Britain.

Rachel Vanhinsbergh and Hayley Snow have joined forces to offer mindfulness and meditation workshops at the Wisbech Library.

Together they aim to improve the happiness and well-being of people in the town and the surrounding areas.

One session has already taken place at the library and was attended by 18 people. The Mayor and Mayoress stopped by to show their support.

Rachel is part of ‘Happy in the Moment’, a community and online group already offering similar workshops.

Hayley is from New Horizon Therapy Centre, a counselling and hypnotherapy centre based in Wisbech.

Rachel said: “Our mission is to inspire and empower people and improve their sense of wellbeing through the tools and practice of mindfulness.

“There is no commitment required. However, the more sessions that they attend, the more they will notice positive changes in their lives.”

One of the workshops participants, said: “It made total sense how making small changes to my life and my thoughts could bring positive changes”.

Each session runs for two hours, covering a different mindfulness topic each fortnight, guiding participants through meditation and working in time for group sharing and socialising.

For more information visit www.happyinthemoment.com or call Rachel on 07780628422

