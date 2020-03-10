Gallery
World Book Day 2020: Celebrations at All Saints Inter-church Academy in pictures
PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 10 March 2020
Pupils at All Saints Inter-church Academy in March taking part in World Book Day 2020. Picture: Supplied/School
Staff and children at All Saints Inter-church Academy in March dressed up as a word or character for this year's World Book Day celebrations.
English lead and assistant head Holly Baumber spearheaded the week of events which included the dressing up day on Thursday, March 5.
Ms Baumber said: 'It was another great week with children sharing stories, having mystery readers turning up in the classroom to read and performing puppet shows to younger children.
'On World Book Day we decided to ask children and staff to dress up as a word or character from our vocabulary programme we follow called Mrs Wordsmith.
'There were hundreds of words to choose from and children came up with the most amazing ideas to show these words.'
A gallery of images show the pupils dressed in their costumes, holding a sign with their chosen word or character.
Ms Baumber added: 'We had a fantastic whole school parade on Thursday morning where everyone could show off their amazing costumes.
'We also had a very enjoyable day on Monday with a 'West End In School' dance workshop where children told the story of The Lorax through dance.
'A great week was had by all.'
