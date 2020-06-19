Advanced search

Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney taking steps back to normality amid Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:52 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 19 June 2020

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney has reopened and are slowly taking steps back into normality. Picture: Facebook/WWT Welney

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney has reopened and are slowly taking steps back into normality. Picture: Facebook/WWT Welney

Archant

One of Fenland’s biggest nature hotspots is taking steps towards normality after reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney has reopened to the public with strict social distancing measures in place and an online booking system is in operation.

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney has reopened to the public with strict social distancing measures in place and an online booking system is in operation.

Site staff say they have “loved seeing the first few visitors” as they slowly introduce more guests back into the much-loved nature reserve.

Site staff say they have "loved seeing the first few visitors" as they slowly introduce more guests back into the much-loved nature reserve.

A spokesman said: “We have got safety measures in place, you just need to socially distance from other visitors - reserve cuddles like this for those you live with.

“We’ve loved seeing the first few visitors back on site this week, and look forward to seeing many more of you in the weeks to come.”

A spokesman said: "We have got safety measures in place, you just need to socially distance from other visitors - reserve cuddles like this for those you live with.

All the paths are currently open, including the ‘summer walk’ so staff say there is “plenty of space” for the limited number of visitors.

The spokesman added: “There is plenty of space for our visitors to enjoy seeing, listening to and smelling the summer wetland wildlife.

All the paths are currently open, including the 'summer walk' so staff say there is "plenty of space" for the limited number of visitors.

“The presence of cattle and current water levels are encouraging insect life to flourish which is providing food for baby godwits.

“There are plenty of other baby birds to be seen around the reserve, whooper and mute swan cygnets, greylag goslings, shoveler and gadwall.

The spokesman added: "There is plenty of space for our visitors to enjoy seeing, listening to and smelling the summer wetland wildlife.

“Tufted duck and mallard ducklings, avocet and lapwing chicks, swallow chicks in the hides and tree sparrow fledglings around the bird feeders.”

For more information and to book a slot, visit: www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/welney/bookings

