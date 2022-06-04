Gallery
Whittlesey pub end of the river for Jubilee flotilla
- Credit: Terry Harris
The Dog in a Doublet provided the finishing spot for a celebration Jubilee flotilla of boats through Peterborough.
Some 40 boats took part in an event organised by the Peterborough Yacht Club, which itself is celebrating its 90th birthday this year.
The flotilla began its passage through Peterborough at Orton Mere and through the city past the Embankment, culminating in the short run out to the Whittlesey pub.
It was a mix of boats that took part ranging that also included canal boats – all draped in Union Jacks to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Those looking to join or find out more about Peterborough Yacht Club can contact them via its website.
The club is situated on the River Nene, upstream from the Orton Mere Lock.
Its busy calendar includes regattas, charity days, and on occasions a fireworks night cruise.
The club was formed in November 1932 as the Nene Boating Club; a piece of the river bank adjoining the osier beds at Orton Staunch was rented, which has been the home of the club ever since.