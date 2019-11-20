Advanced search

Jail for women who burgled elderly lady's home while she was in the bathroom

PUBLISHED: 15:15 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 20 November 2019

Yasmin Khan, 43, and Alexandra Benakova, 38, have each been sentenced to three years in prison after they burgled an elderly lady's home while she was in the bathroom. The two "cold and calculated" women approached the victim's ground floor apartment of a retirement development in Crawthorne Road, Peterborough, on May 26. Picture: POLICE.

Two "cold and calculated" women who burgled an elderly lady's home while she was in the bathroom have each been sentenced to three years in prison.

Yasmin Khan, 43, and Alexandra Benakova, 38, went to the retirement development in Crawthorne Road, Peterborough, on May 26 and approached the victim's ground floor apartment.

Khan was seen on CCTV entering the apartment and the accommodation duty manager called the victim to see if she was aware.

When the victim, a woman in her 90s, went back into her living room she discovered her purse and Toshiba laptop were missing from her writing desk.

Khan, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Benakova, of Charles Street, Peterborough, denied burglary, however, she was found guilty at trial and both women were sentenced to three years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (November 19).

DC Adam Blake, from the burglary investigation team, said: "Khan and Benakova were cold and calculated in the targeting of their elderly victim.

"Burglary is a force priority and we will do all we can to apprehend offenders and put them before the courts.

"I am really pleased with the outcome of this case and glad we have been able to get justice for the victim."

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

