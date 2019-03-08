Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

PUBLISHED: 16:34 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 May 2019

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Archant

The rail bridge at Stonea claimed its latest victim last night (Sunday) when this van misjudged the height and went careering off the road.

The incident closed the underpass at the bridge for a while as recovery trucks arrived to remove the delivery van.

It was the latest in a long line of incidents at the bridge which has involved cars, caravans and trailers failing to notice the height restriction signs or chancing it when the main level crossing has been closed.

After 15 bridge strikes last year Network Rail's route management director Meliha Duymaz warned that drivers should "size up their vehicle and "don't just chance it".

You may also want to watch:

The bridge is on the Peterborough to Ely line and has a height restriction of 7ft.

It was judged last year to be Britain's second most bashed bridge after the station bridge at Ely where incidents have dropped, but not disappeared completely, after the by pass opened.

Ms Duymaz said last year "Despite being clearly marked, this bridge is being driven into by irresponsible drivers causing unnecessary disruption to railway and road-users."

"All bridges have to be examined after a hit by a vehicle, which causes delays to rail services.

Most Read

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Taxi driver who fought six years to expose illegal funding at FACT receives apology - and £30,000 compensation - from Cambridgeshire County Council

Cambridgeshire County Council has apologised to taxi drivers' spokesman Dave Humphrey and he will receive £30,000 compensation for his work in exposing the irregularities at community provider FACT. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Taxi driver who fought six years to expose illegal funding at FACT receives apology - and £30,000 compensation - from Cambridgeshire County Council

Cambridgeshire County Council has apologised to taxi drivers' spokesman Dave Humphrey and he will receive £30,000 compensation for his work in exposing the irregularities at community provider FACT. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists