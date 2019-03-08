Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES Archant

The rail bridge at Stonea claimed its latest victim last night (Sunday) when this van misjudged the height and went careering off the road.

The incident closed the underpass at the bridge for a while as recovery trucks arrived to remove the delivery van.

It was the latest in a long line of incidents at the bridge which has involved cars, caravans and trailers failing to notice the height restriction signs or chancing it when the main level crossing has been closed.

After 15 bridge strikes last year Network Rail's route management director Meliha Duymaz warned that drivers should "size up their vehicle and "don't just chance it".

The bridge is on the Peterborough to Ely line and has a height restriction of 7ft.

It was judged last year to be Britain's second most bashed bridge after the station bridge at Ely where incidents have dropped, but not disappeared completely, after the by pass opened.

Ms Duymaz said last year "Despite being clearly marked, this bridge is being driven into by irresponsible drivers causing unnecessary disruption to railway and road-users."

"All bridges have to be examined after a hit by a vehicle, which causes delays to rail services.