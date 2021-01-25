News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:10 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 4:17 PM January 25, 2021
Police issue fines to Covid-19 rulebreakers

Fenland's neighbourhood policing team issued five fines for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations over the weekend. - Credit: POLICE

A person who had travelled 161 miles from Skipton in North Yorkshire to stay with a friend in Doddington, Cambridgeshire, was among those fined for breaching Covid-19 rules over the weekend.

The neighbourhood policing team in Fenland said they issued five fines for non-compliance with regulations.

Officers encountered a group of three young girls "not for the first time" in Chatteris on Saturday evening.

Police said: "We’d previously given words of advice and warnings to the girls and their parents on more than one occasion.

"However, after clearly ignoring the advice, three £200 fines were issued to the parents."

The second instance was in Doddington where police discovered a person had travelled from Skipton in North Yorkshire to stay with a friend.

You may also want to watch:

Police said they were "not part of a support bubble and clearly breaching restrictions". Two £200 fines were issued as a result.

"By breaking the law and not adhering to restrictions, these people are placing themselves and others at risk of the virus, and spreading it," said a police spokesman. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  2. 2 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
  3. 3 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  1. 4 Chief executive takes 'personal oversight' of inquiry into deputy leader's farm tenancy
  2. 5 Dad has 'much more energy to run around' with son after losing four stone
  3. 6 Covid-19 numbers in Fenland higher than rest of county
  4. 7 MP wants an end to floods misery in the Fens
  5. 8 Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard
  6. 9 Max and Chloe become pioneers of community housing success in Cambs village
  7. 10 Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini

"We all need to work together in these difficult times, so please do the right thing and stay at home."

Doddington News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Bentley owning drug dealer jailed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Public Health England | Updated

'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Transgender rapist - with anatomy of a man- jailed for 15 years

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus