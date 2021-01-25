161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine
- Credit: POLICE
A person who had travelled 161 miles from Skipton in North Yorkshire to stay with a friend in Doddington, Cambridgeshire, was among those fined for breaching Covid-19 rules over the weekend.
The neighbourhood policing team in Fenland said they issued five fines for non-compliance with regulations.
Officers encountered a group of three young girls "not for the first time" in Chatteris on Saturday evening.
Police said: "We’d previously given words of advice and warnings to the girls and their parents on more than one occasion.
"However, after clearly ignoring the advice, three £200 fines were issued to the parents."
The second instance was in Doddington where police discovered a person had travelled from Skipton in North Yorkshire to stay with a friend.
Police said they were "not part of a support bubble and clearly breaching restrictions". Two £200 fines were issued as a result.
"By breaking the law and not adhering to restrictions, these people are placing themselves and others at risk of the virus, and spreading it," said a police spokesman.
"We all need to work together in these difficult times, so please do the right thing and stay at home."