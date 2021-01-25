Published: 4:10 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM January 25, 2021

Fenland's neighbourhood policing team issued five fines for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations over the weekend. - Credit: POLICE

A person who had travelled 161 miles from Skipton in North Yorkshire to stay with a friend in Doddington, Cambridgeshire, was among those fined for breaching Covid-19 rules over the weekend.

The neighbourhood policing team in Fenland said they issued five fines for non-compliance with regulations.

Officers encountered a group of three young girls "not for the first time" in Chatteris on Saturday evening.

Police said: "We’d previously given words of advice and warnings to the girls and their parents on more than one occasion.

"However, after clearly ignoring the advice, three £200 fines were issued to the parents."

The second instance was in Doddington where police discovered a person had travelled from Skipton in North Yorkshire to stay with a friend.

Police said they were "not part of a support bubble and clearly breaching restrictions". Two £200 fines were issued as a result.

"By breaking the law and not adhering to restrictions, these people are placing themselves and others at risk of the virus, and spreading it," said a police spokesman.

"We all need to work together in these difficult times, so please do the right thing and stay at home."