Even so little as a two degree increase in internal body temperature can be fatal - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

With temperatures soaring and more hot weather to come in Cambridgeshire, it may be all too easy for your beloved animals to get heatstroke.

So, we’ve highlighted some of the ways you can prevent and treat the illness at home, and how to keep your pets cool in the heat.

It can be all too easy for a dog to get heatstroke as it’s not just heat that causes it; humidity can also induce heatstroke too.

According to the Kennel Club, every one in seven dogs treated by vets for heatstroke end up dying.

The first signs of heatstroke in dogs and cats are:

Excessive or elevated rate of breathing;

restlessness;

drooling;

red gums or tongue;

increased heart rate;

vomiting or diarrhoea.

Advanced signs of heatstroke in pets include lethargy, confusion, weakness or collapse and seizures.

Lauren Carter, head nurse at Trio Vets in Chatteris, said: “The main things are making sure your pets are in the shade inside and outside, making sure they have enough water.

“Owners should also avoid walking pets unless it’s early or late in the day.

“You can also lay towels soaked in cool water on the floor for them to lay on, or buy gel pads that go in your fridge.

“Lots of people use children’s paddling pools for them to lie in.”

Lauren says that flat face breeds are more at risk as they “cannot breathe as effectively so they over heat quicker that dogs with longer noses.”

This is because flat face breeds, or brachycephalic breeds, have a shorter snout which causes them to have shorter airways, causing problems to their breathing.

Lauren advises to move them to a cool shaded room with good ventilation, using a towel soaked in cool water before taking your pet to a vet immediately.

She also says to make sure the water is cool and do not use cold water.

Horses are another animal that is popular in the area and spend plenty of time outside.

Heatstroke in horses can be shown through:

Excessive sweating;

heavy rapid breathing;

elevated heart rate;

elevated respiratory rate;

altered behaviour.

As the condition becomes more serious, it can cause dull behaviour, panic or mania.

Mandy Jackson, manager and owner of Welly Wearer’s Country Shop, said: “Excessive sweating, panting and general signs of them not being themselves are indicators of heatstroke but you know your own horse.

“You can cool them down with cool water, not cold water. You don’t want to shock their system.

“You can dip rugs in the cool water and place them on the horse.

“To prevent it, feed them electrolytes or feed with electrolytes in it.”

Mandy said that providing the most ideal location for them is invaluable to preventing heatstroke.

“Provide lots of shade and put them in the most suitable place you can,” she added.

“If you’ve got a barn with a lot of ventilation, that’s ideal but you can use what you’ve got the best way you can.

“I’ve seen people who’ve been desperate and used tarpaulin, but it’s not one I would recommend.”