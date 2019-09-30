Young community leader from March up for national award

Mima Letts, Founder and Director of Tree Sparks, is up for the 'Young Community Leader of the Year' award. Picture: GROUNDWORK Archant

A youngster from March who turned her passion for forestry into a social enterprise is in with the chance of winning a national community award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mima Letts, founder and director of Tree Sparks, is up for the 'Young Community Leader of the Year' award with charity Groundwork.

Tree Sparks is a social enterprise on a mission to dispel the myths surrounding forestry and help grow the next generation of forestry and environmental leaders.

Mima, who studies at Bangor University, has been able to help raise the profile of both the forestry profession and help to support and show the work that young people can do.

As a result of her dedication to helping current students studying forestry, Tree Sparks has become a student led social enterprise.

Mima has created several roles just for students and provides flexible volunteer roles.

Mima said: "I feel very honoured to have been nominated for a Groundwork Community Award for my work within the forestry profession.

"I founded Tree Sparks as a way to demonstrate to other young people that careers in forestry are viable and hugely rewarding, but the response I have received has been immense.

You may also want to watch:

"Tree Sparks is not only helping to dispel the myths surrounding forestry but is also living proof of the impact students and young people can make when working towards a cause they feel passionately for.

"As someone at the beginning of their career and entrepreneurial journey, I hope I can continue to make positive change happen, represent and speak up for youth and show the world what forestry is all about."

Alongside her studies, Mima is a publications officer for the International Forestry Students Association and campaign and fundraising coordinator on the Students for Trees project Council.

She is also a qualified Volunteer Ranger for the Peak District National Park.

Graham Duxbury, CEO of Groundwork, said: "As a charity working to support grassroots groups, we know how difficult it can be to secure funds, recruit volunteers and keep vital projects and services going.

"We also know that many groups are having to respond to increasing levels of need, particularly in areas where other local services have been cut or closed.

"That's why we need to do all we can to celebrate the achievements of those working tirelessly to make life better for others and help them share their stories with people who can support what they do."

The Groundwork Community Awards 2019 are sponsored by Avison Young, department for environment, food and rural affairs, Fields in Trust, Firmdale Hotels, M&S and Tesco.