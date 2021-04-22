Published: 12:43 PM April 22, 2021

Liam Osler with his trophy after winning the 'Young Inspirational DJ of the year' award. Liam is pictured with Pino Soccio and David Carr from Fenland Youth Radio. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

An 11-year-old DJ has been branded “an inspiration to all young people” after winning a national award.

Liam Osler, who runs his own Friday evening slot on Fenland Youth Radio, has been interested in becoming a DJ since being gifted a set of decks when he was five-years-old.

“I’m blown away by how much he has put into this,” Chris Osler, Liam’s father, said.

The youngster, named DJ L.I.AM, received many votes in the ‘DJ of the year’ category at the 2021 awards presented by industry magazine Pro Mobile.

However, as Liam was deemed not to fit into this section, the organisers then created the ‘Young Inspirational DJ of the year’ award, which he won.

“He has gone way above what we expect from someone of his age,” Chris said.

“I think his age has helped him, but the amount of energy he puts in; he’s likeable and everyone seems to be warming to him.”

Liam Osler, known as DJ L.I.AM, runs a Friday evening session on Fenland Youth Radio after being invited to attend the station's launch in September 2020. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

Liam, a member of the 2nd Runcton Holme and Watlington Scout Group, has grown his reputation in the last 12 months.

Last summer, he was on the decks for an end-of-year and year six leavers’ disco for primary schools in the King’s Lynn area, where 1,400 people tuned in.

As well as raising £650 for the scout group from a live stream on New Year’s Eve last year, he won the scout fundraising badge and was later invited to do a demonstration for Fenland Youth Radio.

Darren Fryer of Inspiration Sound and Lighting, who led the demonstration, then recommended Liam to attend a DJ session at the radio station, before he was asked to return for its official launch last September.

Liam also received a message from Nick Chatten (pictured), secretary of the National Association of DJs, after winning the award. - Credit: Supplied/Chris Osler

In a message to Liam, Nick Chatten, secretary of the National Association of DJs, said: “You’re an absolute star and an inspiration to a lot of young kids who want to start DJing.”

Andy Nicol, leader of Liam’s scout group, also heaped praise on the DJ.

“You are an inspiration to all young people,” he said.

“You have studied, learnt new skills, worked tirelessly and helped other people during some difficult times.

“Keep up the great work young man; I am very proud to be your scout leader.”

Liam, who also has Blue Peter badges to his name, is aiming to travel abroad in a bid to reach DJ stardom, which may not be off limits.

“He wants to be a DJ in Ibiza!” Chris added. “He has gone out of the ordinary and thinks outside the box.”