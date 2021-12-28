News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tributes to young driver killed on Fen road

John Elworthy

Published: 1:46 PM December 28, 2021
Kelso Lawrence

Kelso Lawrence, named locally as the victim of a fatality on Cambridgeshire roads over Christmas. - Credit: Facebook/submitted

Tributes flooded in after the victim of a car crash in Manea was named locally as Kelso Lawrence.  

Floral tributes have been placed outside the village near the spot where the young driver Kelso died.  

One friend described him as “one of the kindest people I know; always had me laughing”. 

Another posted that Kelso “never failed to brighten up anyone’s day”. 

One other friend wrote that he was “shocked, speechless… and in absolute disbelief! RIP brother- you will forever be in my thoughts”. 

The crash happened at the junction of Byall Fen Road. 

A passenger in the car is thought to have escaped unhurt.  

There were no other vehicles involved.  

