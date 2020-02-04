March 'MasterChef' Keeley Lusher-Glenister makes it to regional culinary competition final

A young March 'MasterChef' has made it through to the finals of a regional cooking competition.

Neale-Wade Academy pupil Keeley Lusher-Glenister has advanced to the regional final of March Rotary Club's 'Young Chef Competition'.

Organised by the youth and vocational committee under chairman John Orbell, the final of the culinary contest will be held in Cambridge on March 21.

Keeley scooped top prize at the local heat held at Neale-Wade Academy in November last year and achieved second place in the district finals on February 1.

A club spokesman said: "The rules of the competition remained the same as in the earlier round, to prepare a healthy three course meal for two within a limited budget.

"Keeley was supported at the district event by Jennie Sinclair, Neale Wade Academy's catering lead, her mother and Rotarian John Orbell and his wife Maureen.

"She has also been supported by the March Rotary president, Rotarian George Russell and his wife Rotarian Mary Russell.

"We would like to thank all who have supported the event, especially Miss Sinclair and Keely's family."