Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

18 January, 2019 - 14:28
George Gowler (centre), a Wisbech Grammar School cricketer from March, has joined an �emerging players� scheme in Northampton. Picture: WGS

George Gowler (centre), a Wisbech Grammar School cricketer from March, has joined an �emerging players� scheme in Northampton. Picture: WGS

WGS

Another rising star from the Fens could be in the making as a young March cricketer has been accepted into an ‘emerging players’ scheme in Northampton.

George Gowler, a Year 10 pupil at Wisbech Grammar School (WGS), is now part of the Emerging Players Programme at Northampton County Cricket Club.

Phil Webb, director of sport at WGS, said: “We are delighted that George has become the first WGS pupil to benefit from the close association with Northants County Cricket Club.

“The partnership was set up two years ago by Neil Taylor, head of cricket, who has seen the benefits of a close association with a first class county through his role as a Norfolk youth cricket coach and chairman.”

George will attend regular sessions at the County Ground in Northampton and their coaches will also visit Wisbech Grammar School.

A spokesman for the school said: “Cricket at Wisbech Grammar School is thriving.”

“There is no doubt that our special relationship with Northants CCC presents an excellent player pathway.

“It not only benefits our pupils but also children from the local area attending our Friday night ‘Cricket Academy’ sessions.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

#includeImage($article, 225)

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Barclays Bank to close in Whittlesey and Chatteris after decline in customers and increase in online banking users

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cornerstone Practice in March to offer evening and weekend appointments

Ninety thousand extra evening and weekend GP appointments are being made available to Cambridgeshire patients – including at the Cornerstone Practice in March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Lorry left A141 between March and Chatteris and ‘almost landed in field’ in crash which closed the road for hours

A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists